Argument between man and woman escalates to gunfight leaving 1 dead

An argument between a man and a woman in west Detroit escalated into a shootout that killed one and critically injured another.

No arrests have been made, but police say at least three people sustained injuries in addition to the fatal shooting.

The Thursday night shooting was the result of a man that assaulted a woman with a firearm before she called her family for help.

Around 8 p.m. on the corner of Marlow and Midland Street in west Detroit, police received a report that a man has pistol-whipped a woman.

"She ended up contacting some family members who then responded to the scene here," said Detroit police Cpt. Michael Chambers. "It appears at that time, the perpetrator who assaulted her and the individuals who came up to the scene here engaged in some gunfire."

The shootout ended in the fatal wounding of a 32-year-old man.

Three others were also hurt, including a 25-year-old man who was last reported to be in critical condition.

The two other men are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the shooting