Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit

A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night.

At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.

Police arrived at the scene and observed two empty vehicles. One had a black semi-automatic pistol on the front passenger seat, police said.

While the trooper was investigating the vehicles, a man came walking down the embankment and said he got locked out of his car.

The man told police the blue car was for his girlfriend, and the gun was hers.

While talking with the man, he fled from officers. He ran across the southbound lanes, jumped the median wall, ran across the northbound lanes, and up the embankment, police said.

A K-9 unit tracked the suspect to an abandoned house on Archdale St. When police entered, the suspect jumped the 2nd story window and fled on foot, police said.

He was taken into custody shortly after.