Detroit man skips court appearance in fentanyl death of teen

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 27, 2024 8:04pm EDT
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A bench warrant was issued for a Detroit man who was charged in the 2021 fentanyl death of a Birmingham teenager, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Aron Miranda, 24, failed to appear for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, scheduled in Wayne County's 36th District Court.

On March 13, Miranda was charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 Grams, and felony firearm.

The suspect is accused of selling the fentanyl to 19-year-old Jack McCarthy on Lonyo Street in Detroit at 1:52 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021. McCarthy was found dead less than an hour later, at 2:30 a.m., inside his home on Westchester Street in Birmingham.

If convicted, Miranda is facing a possible life sentence for the felony of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The dealing of the substance carries a 20-year maximum penalty and the firearm charge is a two-year sentence.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest on March 12, 2024.