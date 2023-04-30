Police investigating break-in at home of slain Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover

Detroit police are investigating a break-in at the home of slain Detroit Neurosurgeon Devon Hoover.

Police say the suspect(s) entered through a rear window of his home late Saturday night going into Sunday morning. At this time, it is unclear what was taken.

Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic on April 23. Hoover's death was ruled a homicide after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Police were originally called to his home in the Boston-Edison neighborhood for a welfare check after his family said he failed to show up to an event in Indiana.

On Friday, Detroit Police Chief James White said the individual was taken into custody on an unrelated charge. He would not go into detail about the nature of the relationship between the person of interest and the victim - only to confirm they knew each other.

"We are confident no other residents are at risk and this was not an incident where the victim's home was broken into or the act was random," said White, who spoke following the department's latest graduation ceremony for new recruits.

Hoover worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit. They said in a statement, in part, that Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to Devon Hoover at his funeral which was held at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

Hoover's family released a statement:

"We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. We grieve his untimely death and will miss him greatly. We are so grateful for the many words of kindness and stories from people who were touched by his life. He was a gift from God and used his talents to bless many."

