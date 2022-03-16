Detroit police bust chop shop on city's west side; men from Bloomfield Hills, Ypsilanti charged

Detroit police busted a chop shop on the city's west side earlier this month.

According to police, an investigation after a vehicle was reported stolen on November 25, 2019, led police to a chop shop in the 8850 block of Schaefer Highway.

On March 2, 2022, police discovered that fraudulent paperwork was being used to scrap and crush stolen vehicles at the shop.

Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr., 44, of Bloomfield Hills and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine, 58, of Ypsilanti, are both charged with one count of criminal enterprise –conducting, 12 counts of intent to pass a false title, and 12 counts of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.