Detroit Police Commission votes down suspension of DPD sergeant after woman's killing

A recommendation to suspend a Detroit police sergeant following the fatal shooting of a woman in November was denied by the board of police commissioners during the group's meeting Thursday.

After a lengthy debate behind closed doors, the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted against Chief James White's direction to suspend a commanding officer following the killing of Ki'Azia Miller.

By a 3-6 vote, the board rejected the recommendation which asked Sgt. Marvin Anthony to be placed on unpaid leave for the incident.

The incident in question concerns a police response on Nov. 10 where Detroit officers responded to a call about a woman that had assaulted her son. She was in the midst of a mental health crisis when police arrived, White said in a press conference afterwards.

The police chief also said the presence of children and their wellbeing became priority after it was understood the woman's kids were inside the home. A firearm was also in the home during the incident.

When police entered the home, there was a struggle for a gun that Miller had inside. She allegedly lunged for it when police came in, causing a struggle with an officer. Four shots were eventually fired and Miller died.

RELATED: Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police

In response to the incident, White suspended Anthony and two other officers, adding it would be up to the BOPC to approve the suspension. The motion to approve the recommendation failed during Thursday's vote.