Detroit Police identify suspect wanted for killing two men in a car Wednesday night

The Detroit Police Department announced Friday that they're searching for a 30-year-old man they say shot and killed two other men he was riding with Wednesday evening.

According to police, Dejuan Gillum shot and killed two men he was with Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

Police were called to the shooting just off Evergreen Road near Lyndon Street in Detroit on Wednesday after two men were shot to death. The victims have not been identified but police said Friday that they are 27 and 21.

According to police, the suspect was 'acquaintances' with the two men and the three were riding in a car together when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them.

"He actually shot one while he was in the vehicle then got out and shot the other," Commander Arnold Williams said.

Gillum is 30 years old, stands 5'11", weighs 160 lbs and has short black hair. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

