Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington.

According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23, and 21— were all struck.

All three were privately conveyed to a local hospital. Two victims were listed in stable condition, and the third was listed in critical.

The circumstances are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313)-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

