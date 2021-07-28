Detroit police looking for kidnapping suspect, driving on Wayne County's worst road, mask mandates questions

Detroit police are searching for a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting and abduction Tuesday night.

Deputies have identified Marcus Montgomery as the suspect behind the kidnapping of Emoni Smith, who police say knows the victim.

While fleeing the scene of the incident, Montgomery also shot a pursuing driver that had witnessed the kidnapping, leaving her in temporary serious condition.

The incident unfolded around 7:50 p.m. in the area of E. Warren and Penrod on Tuesday - just west of the Southfield Freeway.

A release from police reports that Smith, a 20-year-old woman, was sitting in a red Ford Explorer with another woman also in her 20s when a suspect vehicle pulled up to them and physically forced Smith into his car before driving off.

The witness followed the suspect but was shot by the suspect after he fired into her vehicle, leaving her with a medical emergency. She was transported to a local hospital by medics.

The suspect at that time fled on W. Chicago towards Greenfield with the abduction victim.

Marcus Montgomery, 21 (left) and Emoni Smith, 20

Detroit police currently believe Montgomery was traveling in an older model silver Ford Escape with Smith, and two unknown occupants described only as another man and woman.

If anyone has seen Marcus Montgomery or Emoni Smith or knows of their whereabouts, please call Detroit Police.

Despite new mask guidelines, Whitmer has no plans for mandate

After rolling back most mask rules and giving the unofficial green light to enjoy the summer with minimal pandemic-based interruptions, the CDC has new rules for some people as COVID-19 has returned with a vengeance following the Delta variant's successful spread in many communities that lack enough vaccination coverage.

Revising a decision made only months ago, the CDC said Tuesday that vaccinated people in places where the coronavirus is spreading fast should resume wearing masks in public indoors. The agency also recommended teachers, staff, and students wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

But what do these new recommendations mean in Michigan? According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, not a lot - at least not right now. "I do not anticipate another pandemic order, not in the near future and maybe not ever," she said during a public appearance in Detroit Tuesday. "The fact of the matter is, we know a lot more about the virus, we have vaccines. The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated."

Call it optimism about Michigan or disinterest in getting entangled in another round of political turbulence, but Whitmer's plan for no mask mandate follows advice from the state's top medical officer. "Here in Michigan our cases are not quite increasing in the way that we are seeing the surge in some other - in particular - southern states," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

What is Wayne County's worst road?

Of course Michigan is known for its failing roads, but which is the worst of the worst? FOX 2's Rob Wolchek thinks he found it - at least the most crater-infested road of Wayne County. It's Mott Road in Van Buren Township.

There's no way in or out for the residents of the manufactured home community, besides traveling down Mott Road. For some, it's closer to the surface of the moon than the surface of Michigan's largest county.

According to one long-time resident who has lived there for 50 years, the last time the poor street got a makeover was in 1970 - an eternity in midwest pavement years. After decades of erosion, expanding cracks, gaping potholes, and some of the bumpiest driving known to man, the street still has no plans to be fixed. Part of the reason is Wayne County doesn't believe it's their street to fix.

So Wolcheck put in a call to the county executive. Five days later, road crews were out at 5 a.m. patching some of the biggest holes. Residents will have Cheryl to thank for that. Read about her nudging of our Hall of Shame reporter here.

Nightmare on Hennepin Street

Even as FEMA is assisting Detroit and Dearborn residents with their previous flooding issues, another chapter in the tragic tale of what too much water can do to a city's water infrastructure was written in Garden City after neighbors came out of their homes this weekend to find a mess.

"We noticed all of our drains - 12 inches of water came through like a geyser," said Matt Gabrielson. "So I grabbed my 45-pound weights and put on top to stop what was left." It wasn't enough.

Gabrielson says Garden City recently hired a contractor to fix the roads and add storm drains to the street. But the force of the flooding caused the sewer main to fail and leave homeowners with raw sewage in their yard. "We are knee-deep in our neighbor's poop," he said.

While more than 1,200 residents suffered through floodwaters this weekend, the residents of Hennepin Street got something else, the city manager said. The exact cause is under investigation, but Doc Dougherty says the Department of Public Works believes a residential service line, which connects to the sewer line collapsed likely due to aging infrastructure. That created a sinkhole. Dirt and debris plugged the sewer main and that's what caused the raw sewage backup into so many homes.

Armada community comes together for tornado cleanup

Just days after a devastating tornado in Armada, progress is being made - roads are back open; power is back on, and tree trimmers are working overtime. "A sense of community a sense of pride, you're gonna make me cry," said Michael Henson.

On Saturday night the tornado lasted 14 minutes on the ground and covered seven football fields in the village of Armada. "The roof ripped off didn't it two sections of this room just completely ripped off and went through the neighborhood made additional destruction and damage to other homes," said Brian Quigley, Broadco Property Restoration.

"We are just cleaning this nice lady's yard because we felt like helping," said McKenzie Maniscalco, a 10-year-old volunteer. Doesn't matter, this is Armada. Volunteers are cooking meat, eggs, hotdogs, mostly for the DTE workers who are here in Armada, working overtime to get the power back on, as well as the tree trimmers from other cities.

"We all help each other out the small towns when something big happens, we're gonna be here for each other," said Steve Gray, city of Richmond, DPW. "This is our home these are our customers they supported us during the pandemic so now it's our turn to support them," said Marta Nikolla, owner, Papa's Restaurant.

What else we're watching

Even as the gubernatorial race shapes for the Republican nomination, there's whispers about a sheriff mulling a run for the Democratic nomination. The Genesee County Sheriff says he has not ruled out a bid to take on Whitmer. Sheriff Chris Swanson made national headlines last May when he joined demonstrators in Flint. The Great Lakes Water Authority is staring down a change in leadership after the supposed resignation of its director following flooding in June when pumps intended to clear water from the freeways were discovered to be inoperable. , and it comes ready with sales of an old train depot and lakeshore property on Lake Michigan. The latest DNR land auction is here and it comes ready with sales of an old train depot and lakeshore property on Lake Michigan. Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a man says he was shot on I-96 near Outer Drive. He was later found by Redford police at Schoolcraft and Telegraph before being taken to a hospital. A new affordable housing project in Oak Park plans to open today with an official ribbon ceremony - that's despite a recent string of air conditioner thefts that left 22 units without AC.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday will bring hot temperatures and sunny skies for most of the day. But people should be wary of what the night brings as a storm brewing in Wisconsin begins sweeping over Lake Michigan early Thursday morning. Heavy storms and wind gusts are possible.

Biden: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal workers 'under consideration'

President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is "under consideration," as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would "continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives."