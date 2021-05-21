Detroit police looking for man wanted for double shooting on Chalmers

Detroit police are looking for a suspect in a double shooting that happened on the city's east side the night of May 19.

DPD is looking for John James, 23, in connection to a double shooting that left a 44-year-old man wounded as well as an innocent bystander, a 21-year-old who was walking in the area in the 5000 block of Chalmers at 10:57 p.m. that night.

Shooting suspect John James

James is, 5 feet, 10 inches and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and has tattoos on both of his forearms (left forearm: says, "Blessed" with a sleeve on entire forearm), (right forearm: "GOD" and "RIP"), and on his chest: heart with wings, which says "Fear no man but God."

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Chrysler Aspen with tinted windows. MI Plate: EJA1242. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say that James opened fire on the 44-year-old during an argument. The 21-year-old victim who was nearby then got hit by James' Aspen as he tried to drive off.

The 21-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition and the 44-year-old is listed in stable condition.

f anyone knows of this suspect’s whereabouts or has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP