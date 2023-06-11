Detroit Police search for White Kia Sorrento involved in a fatal hit-and-run

article

Detroit Police are looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Police Department is looking for this White Kia Sorrento with an Alabama license plate number of 47AWY72.

White Kia Sorrento with an Alabama license plate number of 47AWY72 (photo: Detroit Police)

At 3:40 a.m., a man in his 40s was fatally struck in a hit-and-run at 7 Mile and Hoover, police said.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or 1(800)Speak-Up.

READ NEXT: Man killed in crash at Milan Dragway after a vehicle malfunctions, police say