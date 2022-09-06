Detroit Police seek 15-year-old suspected carjacker who rammed DPD car

The Detroit Police Department said they're looking for a teenage suspect wanted for a carjacking and ramming of a Detroit police officer Sunday evening.

Police Chief James White called a 4:30 p.m. update to give more information about the Sunday evening crime. White announced the suspect wanted is 15-year-old Michael Malik Brown, who is believed to have carjacked the SUV, rammed an officer, and was shot at by police after they tried to box him in at a gas station.

According to police, it all unfolded late Sunday evening at a Citgo gas station near Eight Mile and Southfield in Detroit.

Detroit police said surveillance officers had been following a GMC Yukon earlier in the day after reports it had been carjacked at gunpoint. They eventually called for uniformed officers to stop the car.

When it parked at the gas station to drop someone off, officers moved in an attempt to box it in. The suspect then drove toward police, prompting officers to fire at the individual as he rammed their car.

The driver continued down a block of Faust before crashing into a tree. The suspect then bailed and ran from the scene.

During Tuesday's update, Detroit Police said the Yukon rolled over one scout car and nearly cursed an officer. This is when 9 shots were fired.

The Yukon then drove out of the parking lot for about 3 blocks before it crashed into a tree. Police said they don't believe Brown was hit by any of the rounds.

White said the teenager is dangerous and they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.