Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July

Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July.

At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.

Armed robber from July 9 at a Dollar General (photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sims at (313)596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.

