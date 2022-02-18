Detroit police seek shooter after man killed on city's west side

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man last month.

Police said the suspect drove up to a building in the 15700 block of Wyoming in a gold pickup truck and went inside on Jan. 19.

He then ran from the building and fired several shots at a man in his 40s, killing him.

The suspect fled in the truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.