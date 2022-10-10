‘Known gang member’ shot by Detroit police, wanted for February murder

The Detroit Police Department says a suspect has been shot by a Detroit officer on the city's southwest side and, according to Detroit Police Chief James White, the suspect was wanted for the murder of another man earlier this year.

According to police, a suspect was shot on Green Street near Lane, which is just north of I-75. The shooting happened around 11:40 Monday morning as police were chasing the suspect.

White said the suspect was wanted for the murder of a man in February in southwest Detroit.

"In February of this year, we had a deceased male found on the city streets in southwest Detroit. At that time, we recovered evidence as well as DNA evidence. As of this morning, we received a positive hit on the DNA on our suspect," White said.

Not only that, as police were closing in on their suspect in that murder, White said he committed other crimes on Friday.

"In addition to that, this suspect on Friday did an (armed robbery) home invasion where he broke into a house and robbed the occupants at gunpoint. Also on Friday, he is suspected of firing shots into a house. The vehicle that he was driving today was identified as a suspect vehicle. And also on Friday, at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of Flora, he shot into an occupied vehicle where no one was injured" he said.

According to White, officers knew he was violent and put a surveillance unit on him to track his location. Around 11:20 Monday morning, he was seen leaving a house on Gates and was driving the same car from Friday's crimes.

"They get into a brief pursuit, which lasts about 9 minutes, and concludes at a dead end at the railroad tracks. Our suspect then bails from the vehicle, armed with a 9 mm weapon with an extended clip," White said.

The officers chased him and ordered him to drop his weapon and the suspect tried to go underneath a train that had stopped on the tracks. That's when officers fired shots, hitting him.

The suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries. No officers were hurt.

"I will also add that this suspect is a known gang member in this area and well-known to the officers," White said.

According to video that White reviewed, he said he was unable to determine if the suspect shot at officers or not.

