Detroit's violent night: DPD responds to seven shootings, two killed

The Detroit Police Department had a busy and particularly violent night Sunday into Monday with at least seven shooting scenes and one person killed.

Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shootings from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The first shooting police confirmed happened around 5 p.m. at 7 Mile and Ryan. According to police, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting at a red light. After being shot, police said the victim was able to drive a couple of blocks and made it Pershing High School. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit Police said there were a total of 11 rounds fired. Nobody else was hurt. The shooter got away in a gray or black 4-door car.

The next confirmed shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. where a 23-year-old man was shot in a neighborhood on the city's east side near Dequindre and East McNichols. The circumstances of the shooting are not known to police but DPD confirms the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

A couple of hours later, near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, police were sent to another non-fatal shooting. This one happened on Alcoy Ave around 1 a.m. when a suspect force his way inside a home and started shooting.

The victim is being treated with non-fatal injuries. Police said they're searching for a man standing 5'8" and weighing about 200 pounds. No other details were available.

An hour later, around 2:15 a.m., police said another man was shot on the city's west side, near Evergreen and Warren. Police said the man was inside a home on Grandville when someone started shooting from outside. The male victim was hit at least once and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Exactly one hour later, at 3:15 a.m., police had their first confirmed fatal shooting of the night near Grand River Ave and Telegraph Raod.

According to police, officers were sent to a call on shots fired in the area and, when they arrived, found a car crashed into a wall and the driver had been shot. The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No details about a suspect were released.

Just five minutes later and just a couple of blocks away from Grand River and Telegraph, a 30-year-old man was also shot at a home on Fenton Street. No details about this shooting were made available but police said the victim is expected to survive.

The final reported shooting of the night was at a home on Fielding Street when an off-duty officer was hurt when he was shot while sitting in a car.

According to police, the man was sitting with a woman in the car when multiple suspects walked to the car and started to shoot. Nobody was hit by gunfire but the officer was cut by glass from the car. He was treated and released.