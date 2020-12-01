Detroit Police standoff with suspect ends, Metro Detroit's first snowfall, Andiamo Group urge defiance of rule

One suspect is dead after a standoff with police following reports that someone was shooting at one of the Detroit Police Department's precinct buildings.

A large police presence had converged on the area of Mack and Conner after a squad car was hit by bullets.

Michigan State Police say a person began firing at the Detroit Police Department's fifth precinct from his vehicle right before 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The incident ended around 8 a.m. after Detroit police allegedly shot the suspect. The scene happened in the area of Conner and Mack and prompted closures on roads around the perimeter.

Police say at least one scout car has been struck and officers had closed down the area. Medics treated one officer for minor injuries after the glass from the shooting cut him.

The road closures may impact commutes to the FCA Engine plant located nearby.

The Detroit police chief will speak on the matter later Tuesday morning.

Metro Detroit wakes to first snowfall

Residents of east Michigan from Monroe to Port Huron woke up to a fresh blanket of the season's first serious snowfall this morning.

About 4 inches were expected to fall over the course of a weather system that moved across the eastern U.S. on Monday and Tuesday.

The snow-rain mix brought about four inches of snow. The quantity may not be overwhelming, but slick conditions around the morning mean careful driving is recommended on the way to work.

A fresh blanket of snow fell over Metro Detroit Monday night and Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: Jack Nissen)

Winter weather advisories were put in place in counties on the east side of the state, with Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair all under alert until noon.

Counties further up in the thumb will be under an advisory note until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the morning before tapering off around the early afternoon. Detroit could expect less than an inch of snow still to fall.

All that snow may even manage to stick around for the majority of the day as cold temperatures will persist around the low-30s through 4 p.m.

Andiamo group urges restaurants to defy indoor dining order

Even as the state and restaurant association debate a new COVID-19 restriction rule, some dining companies aren't waiting around to reopen.

The Andiamo Group, a Michigan conglomerate of restaurants that owns 22 different operations, issued a letter to other eateries and bars to defy the health department order to remain closed.

"If they continue this they’re going to put us out of business," Joe Vicari, owner of the chain and Joe Muer Seafood restaurants said. "We have laid off 700 employees we’ve kept about 80."

Joe and his wife Rosalie argue their restaurants followed protocol at keeping people distanced and mandated mask-wearing. Any further restrictions by the government could lead to more layoffs and permanent closures, both have said.

"To shut it down it’s really going to put a nail in the coffin to many restaurants," Joe said.

Attorney cited for Black Lives Matter sign in Grosse Pointe Shores yard

A prominent attorney was cited for the Black Lives Matter sign in his yard, an apparent violation of village ordinance.

According to neighborhood rules in Grosse Pointe Shores, signs seven square feet or bigger and politically-themed are against code. Todd Perkins however, doesn't agree.

"We can all agree that that’s greater than seven square feet, but we cannot agree that that is a political statement," Perkins said. "What candidate was named Black Lives Matter, number one. What ballot issue was called Black Lives Matter?"

BLM signs in Metro Detroit have led to a continuous stream of controversy since the summer. In one case, a Macomb Township family believed the neighborhood was targeting them when they were told to remove their own BLM sign. In Warren, the only family in a neighborhood with a BLM sign were targeted by a gunman and had anti-Semitic language vandalized on their property.

In the case of Perkins, it's a dispute over what Black Lives Matter means. Is it a political sign?

"It’s political to other people. It’s political to people who probably are not Black, who probably don’t understand what this means, how important it is for us to have our fair share, to have more equality than what’s here," Perkins said.

Police cited Perkins after receiving an anonymous complaint about the sign. Perkins says he has the right to know who made that complaint and the right to keep the sign up.

"This is a statement. It’s an expression of free speech. It’s protected, just like what you do is protected by our constitution."

Shooting in Sterling Heights condo parking lot caught on camera

Sterling Heights police are investigating a shooting from late November when a suspect left his vehicle and fired on another SUV.

The entire scene was caught on camera from the condominium off of Big Beaver near Dequindre.

In the footage, a woman standing on her porch watches as one SUV backs out of a parking space while another pickup truck drives toward it.

Both almost collide before a man in the pickup truck gets out of the vehicle and fires several shots at the SUV. The victim drives away and the suspect in the truck follows.

Moments later, the woman returns to the home in her car and runs inside. Police aren't sure if the victim or suspect know each other or if anyone sustained injuries.

Other stories

1. Cities are urging the state legislature to pass some form of financial relief as cash-strapped municipalities face budget cuts. One estimate says some of Michigan's largest cities could miss out on $250 million in lost revenue.

2. The state reported another 10,428 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Another 98 people also died from the virus.

3. It appears Shelby Township are dealing with their own grinch ahead of the holidays. Police are investigating incidents where people are cutting Christmas lights.

4. You've shopped on Black Friday, indulged small business Saturday, and scrolled on Cyber Monday, now it's time to give back for Giving Tuesday.

5. Top officials in Michigan joined Monday evening for a virtual town hall to talk about COVID-19 updates on federal, state, and local levels in Michigan.

Your Daily Forecast

While most of Michigan is done with snow for the week, some may still fall throughout Tuesday. Cold temperatures and an even colder wind chill is expected to persist throughout the day. Temperatures tick back up for the second half of the week.

McConnell says 'no reason' coronavirus relief shouldn't pass by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell turned up the pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday, telling colleagues there was “no reason” that Congress should not pass another coronavirus stimulus package before the end of the year.

Lawmakers have just weeks to reach terms on an agreement before Congress adjourns for the year on Dec. 21. In an address on the Senate floor, McConnell, R-Ky., called on lawmakers to finalize a relief package before the session ends.

“There is no reason – none – why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Negotiations have stalled for months in Congress on additional coronavirus-related relief measures. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders support the passage of a sweeping $2 trillion package with built-in aid for state and local governments, while Republicans, including McConnell support a “skinny” package with targeted relief measures aimed at businesses.