Detroit police still searching for group who shot 21 people during block party

Detroit police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a group accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring 19 others during an illegal block party in early July.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Detroit's east side, in the area of Rossisi and Reno, on July 7.

"At this time, we are seeking help in identifying several persons of interest that approached the area on foot prior to the shooting," according to a release from DPD.

(Detroit Police Department)

The victims' ages range from 17–27 years old. The two people killed were a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to DPD. One of the murdered victims was being targeted by the shooters.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact DPD's Major Crimes unit at 313-596-2260, Crimestopper at 1-800-Speak-up or Detroit Rewards TV.