Detroit Police sued for $50M after woman killed by officer in her home

The family of Ki'Aza Miller, the 27-year-old Detroit mother who had schizophrenia and was in a mental health crisis when she was shot and killed at her home in November, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department.

On Nov. 10, police were called to Miller's home on the city's west side after her mother said daughter hit her in the head and her 7-year-old little boy. Detroit police officers surrounded her house and eventually pushed through the front door before ultimately killing her.

Police Chief James White said she had a gun and, when several officers entered and saw the struggle, four shots were fired - killing the woman.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, her family and attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced a $50 million lawsuit against the department. Fieger said this is not about the officers involved - but about a larger problem plaguing the country.

"This is not an attack on the police there are fine police officers overwhelming number of fine police officers in this state and country however they are not equipped to handle mental health," Fieger said. "The response is the killing of sick individuals instead of providing mental health care."

Miller was live on Facebook that night and her video shows officers setting up a perimeter and moving in within 45 minutes of the 911 call.

Along with the lawsuit, Fieger is calling for mental health funding in Michigan after it has been cut for decades.

"To the extent that it is defaulted to the police and other prison officials," Fieger said.

Shortly after Miller was killed, White spoke about the shooting and announced two officers and supervisor were suspended. Another supervisor was put on desk duty as White voiced concern about what happened. That raised Fieger's attention.

"I think there is enough evidence here in terms of the suspension of one of the administrative officers to show that something untoward happened here," he said.

Fieger does not think the gun was near Miller when officers moved in. In her video, you can hear officers say don’t reach for a gun.

Fieger is asking to see DPD's body camera footage, which has not happened.

"If she had a gun we would be able to see it, turn it over right now show us the body cams of Ki’azia with the gun," He said.