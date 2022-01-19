Detroit Police update case after mom of 4 found dismembered on Tuesday

Detroit Police are going to provide more details on the case of a mom of four whose body was found dismembered and scattered around her own home on Tuesday.

Latima Warren's remains were found scattered around her home on Tuesday. Warren had been missing since Dec. 28 but her remains were found at her west side home on Tuesday. Detroit Police Chief James White said that remains found in the home have not been confirmed to be Warren but all signs are pointing to the remains being hers.

Detroit police arrested Warren's boyfriend after her body parts were found in bags inside the residence near Tireman and Vaughan. DPD said Warren was shot and killed before she was dismembered.

Also inside the home was a child that the couple shared, who was unharmed.

During an update on Wednesday, police said Warren's boyfriend, Rondell Waters, was taken into custody as a suspect in the case.

RELATED: Woman found dismembered in bags was mother of 4, remembered as sweet soul

According to Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call at the home and looked around and inside the home. Community activist Malik Shabazz also looked at the home with police and saw some disturbing things in the yard. Police were called back again, this time they obtained a search warrant and that ultimately led them to the remains.

The grandmother of Warren's older boys, Gwen Parks, said she spoke with Warren's ex-boyfriend and knew something wasn't right when he said he hadn't spoken seen her in four days but didn't call anyone.

She filed a missing persons report, pu up fliers, and called police.

A search group found bags with the mom's clothes in the backyard on Sunday. They called police who came with a warrant and found her remains the next day.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations HERE.