Detroit schools restarting in-person learning after month-long absence; 92% of students permitted to return

Detroit schools are back in session for some of the first in-person learning permitted this month after the district went remote at the start of the new year.

Concerns over the omicron variant and Covid spread in general coming off the holidays prompted the district to shut down school buildings to learning and have the students learn remotely for weeks.

The surge hasn't necessarily fallen, but students are returning to class nonetheless. And DPSCD's big day will come with some major requirements among students.

Among the rules for returning to class is parents must sign consent forms permitting their kids to partake in a regular testing program put on by the district. If they do not sign the form, then students will remain in a virtual setting.

MORE: The toll the pandemic is taking on kids

According to the district, 92% of its students have returned their COVID-19 consent forms. The district called it a "positive indicator."

"We know we will still have positive cases. However, the use of weekly testing will allow early and asymptomatic detection and prevent the spread of the virus," read a note sent to parents.

Other requirements expected include temperature checks, universal masking, daily symptom checks, social distancing, and additional hand sanitizing.

"Online learning is really not the best way to learn for our students and it's really about pivoting and returning to in-person learning," said Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students is likely coming, but not until the next school year, officials have said.

Until that time, vaccines will be encouraged among students.

MORE: How to safely administer an at-home Covid test

Teachers and staff have their own schedule to stick to. They'll have to be vaccinated by Feb. 18 as part of the district's mandate.

In coordination with local public health groups, DPSCD has dozens of vaccination drives available for any interested in getting a shot. The next slot is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Pershing HIgh School in Detroit.

Learn more here.

Advertisement

Cases appear to be trending downward in much of Metro Detroit and Michigan's more populated counties. However, the case threshold everywhere remains very high. While new cases and hospitalizations appear to be plateauing, they're doing so at some of the pandemic's highest rates ever reported.