Detroit seek man accused of stabbing 2 in Greektown

article

Detroit police are looking for a man they say stabbed two people March 17 in Greektown.

Durand Young, 55, is accused of stabbing two 28-year-old men in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe Street around 10:20 p.m., police said.

Related: Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in Greektown

Police said Young stabbed the men during a fight and fled the scene. Both men were treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Advertisement