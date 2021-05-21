Detroit seek man accused of stabbing 2 in Greektown
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man they say stabbed two people March 17 in Greektown.
Durand Young, 55, is accused of stabbing two 28-year-old men in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe Street around 10:20 p.m., police said.
Related: Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in Greektown
Police said Young stabbed the men during a fight and fled the scene. Both men were treated at a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Advertisement
Detroit police are looking for this man who is wanted in connection to a double stabbing incident in Greektown