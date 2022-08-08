Detroit shootings: 5 killed, 19 wounded in second consecutive violent weekend

For the second straight weekend, Detroit Police were responding to multiple shootings that killed a total of 5 people and injured at least 19 others.

The first weekend in August was a lot like the last weekend of July: multiple shootings across the city and several people killed by gunshots.

Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shots fired calls that killed a total of 5 people. Included in the violence were two mass shootings in less than 12 hours.

The weekend prior, a total of 7 people were killed and there were 24 non-fatal shootings.

Two people were killed at a known drug house on Saratoga Street Saturday morning, while another died in a separate and unrelated shooting on Andover Street later in the evening. Nine people were also injured amid the gunfire.

Shooting at known drug house leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

The gun violence at what police describe as a known drug house happened around 10:50 a.m. on Saratoga, just of Schoenherr and south of 7 Mile.

Once on scene, police discovered one person outside who'd been shot and heard people screaming inside the home. When they entered the home, police found four additional people with gunshot wounds.

The ages of the victims range from 35 to 76 years old. They were all shot inside the home; one of them made it outside and was found by police.

‘A Game of Chance’ injures 6, kills 1

The second mass shooting of the day happened almost 12 hours later, around 10:20 p.m. on Andover Street

Gunfire erupted while they were playing and the victims ducked out of the way. A total of 7 people were shot with one being killed.

Police said they don't know if there were one or more suspects as the victims didn't get the chance to see who the shooter was.

All the victims were adult men in their 30's and 40's. Investigators are unsure if there were one or more guns used during the shooting.

Man killed in east side shootout

In a non-mass shooting on Saturday, Detroit Police said a man was shot on the east side near 8 Mile and Hoover.

Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found a man fatally shot.

Witnesses tell police a shootout occurred between the man and an unknown suspect. As of now, no one else has been injured.

Detroit Police says crime down vs 2021

Despite the second violent weekend, Detroit Police are reporting a decrease in murders versus 2021.

To date, Detroit has had 575 fatal shootings. At this point in 2021, Detroit Police reported they had 663 murders. That's a decrease of 13%.