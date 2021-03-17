Detroit store owner arrested for assault that left woman bloodied

The co-owner of Brandon’s Liquor Store on Puritan and Coyle has been arrested by Detroit police for allegedly assaulting a 48-year-old woman on Friday.

Phone video of the aftermath showed Andrew Warren on the floor bleeding profusely after the altercation with co-owner Bassam Yatooma.

Inset: Andrea Warren; store co-owner Bassam Yatooma.

Yatooma told FOX 2 that the woman had been panhandling for hours and refused to leave when asked. He said she had spit in his face before he grabbed her.

DPD told FOX 2 an aggravated assault charge was being prepared to be authorized by an assistant Wayne County prosecutor.

Detroit police said that on security camera footage Yatooma can be seen assaulting Warren. A sergeant who watched the video reportedly described what he saw as awful.

Yatooma has denied punching Warren.

"I did not punch her," said Bassam Yatooma. "She spit in my face - and my mother and father not even a year ago, died two months apart from Covid, so I’m paranoid. When she spit in my face, I grabbed her by her collar and took her to the ground to avoid getting spit on again."

FOX 2: "The video (shows) she’s bleeding profusely from her mouth, how does that happen if you just (grabbed) her?"

"I grabbed her and she was bleeding, I was shocked myself she was bleeding," Yatooma said. "I didn’t mean or intend for any of that to happen."

Numerous community organizers and activists gathered outside the store Tuesday demanding justice, including Warren and family relatives.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.