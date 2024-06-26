Green means good in Detroit's new food safety program

When it comes to food safety in Detroit, green is a good thing.

A green placard will be displayed in restaurants across the city that have passed the health department's checks.

"We want our customers to know when they come in, when they're ordering food or anything like that, they know that they're getting quality product and they're ensured that everything is taken care of properly," said Jason Vandereyk, the general manager of Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery.

Paul Barry, one of the inspectors, said that the Jolly Pumpkin was one of the shining stars of the new program. "They did very well today on the inspection," he said.

The health department and city council are spotlighting food safety and transparency. The city's new dining with confidence ordinance will require restaurants to pass inspection and display their green placard - if they don't pass - a red placard will be displayed until they can pass inspection and re-open.

The new green placard is displayed at The Jolly Pumpkin in Detroit.

"Holding food at the proper temperature, cooking food to the proper temperature, we want to make sure employees are practicing good hygienic practices," Barry said.

City Councilman Scott Benson was one of the champions of the program. The Dining with Confidence pilot program started last October, and 250 of the city's 2,000 restaurants have volunteered for it.

"Now people are going to seek out your location, and we can help reduce the amount of food poisoning in the city of Detroit, it's a win-win for everybody," he said.

Food safety is now a top priority in the city.

We do know that food safety is a critical component of public health and we just want to keep our residents safe," said Detroit's chief public health officer Denise Fair Razo.

Fair Razo even bought a customer his lunch when he stopped in during the inspection.

"Safe, clean establishments is always a plus. You don't want to go somewhere where the establishment is dirty because that means the food might be good, but how sanitary is it," Andre, a customer at The Burger Truck, said.

A health inspector fills out paperwork at a Detroit restaurant.

The Burger Truck received zero violations, and that's just what owner Kamal Alashkar wanted to hear.

"Sebrina the inspector came in today did that for us, gave us a really good review and rating and we'll be all set until next year," he said.

The program doesn't officially begin until Oct. 1, but they are encouraging other establishments who'd like to get that green placard to reach out.

For more information on the program, click here.