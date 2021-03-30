Dispensary extends free weed promotion for Michiganders who get COVID-19 vaccine

article

A Walled Lake dispensary is extending its free marijuana promotion for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Through the end of April, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake is giving a free pre-rolled joint to people who show proof they received the vaccine.

The dispensary says it has already given out 10,000 joints in two months as part of the Pot for Shots promotion with UBAKED Cannabis Company of Burton.

"Our goal continues to be to heighten awareness on the importance of receiving the Covid-19 Vaccination as we do battle against this horrible illness," owner Jerry Millen. "Pots for Shots is our way of showing the commitment we have in assisting our community in getting back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope we are near the end of this pandemic."

Beginning Monday, all Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is at 103 E. Walled Lake Drive.