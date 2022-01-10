Dole lettuce recall: Salads sold in Michigan recalled due to listeria concerns

Salads sold in Michigan are part of a nationwide recall due to listeria concerns.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has voluntarily recalled all Dole brand and private label branded salads from two production facilities – Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, Calif.

Salads with a product lot code beginning with the letter "W" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022, and salads with a product lot code beginning with the letter "B" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022. The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.

If you still have these salads, throw them away. No other Dole products are included in the recall.

See all products included in the recall below.

Harvest equipment used to get raw iceberg lettuce that was used in the salads was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals tend to suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses connected to this recall have been reported.

Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were distributed in the states of AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. Recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MD, ND, NE, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

If you have questions about the recall, call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111.

Dole was also part of a lettuce recall late last year that impacted Michigan.

Dole salads recalled (if you can't see the list, click here):