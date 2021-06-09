Double fatal crash in Detroit, Kwame Kilpatrick goes on the record, more threats for Rep. Cynthia Johnson

Two people have died after a deadly car crash in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

Detroit police say a collision between two cars around 1:30 a.m. on the city's west side left a male adult and a 4-year-old child dead.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and taken to the hospital.

The cars involved were a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by a woman, and a red Chevy Impala, driven by the now-deceased man.

The crash happened on Seven Mile Road near Faust, just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police have not released any official information about the details of the crash, however, a source told FOX 2 the child that was killed was in the back of the white car.

Shortly after the crash, a passerby went to the site and pulled the boy from his car seat after observing smoke from the car and worried it may catch fire. They also said the female driver of the white car was his mom. She was listed in temporary serious condition.

Both cars sustained heavy damage to the front and sides of the vehicles. The white sedan was off the road following the crash.

Detroit police say a collision between two cars around 1:30 a.m. on the city's west side left a male adult and a 4-year-old child dead.

The cars were towed around 4 a.m. and a medical examiner for the county was also onsite. Police plan to review footage from nearby green light cameras.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Kwame Kilpatrick's future plans

The former mayor of Detroit has plans for his future after having his sentence commuted early this year following corruption and racketeering convictions. He plans to remarry and turn to the ministry.

Kilpatrick, in his first interview since his prison release, told Deadline Detroit Tuesday that he was tying his next years to his faith. When he learned his sentence was commuted, Kilpatrick said he "fell to his knees and prayed to God, prayed to be loyal to God."

Detroit residents will get the opportunity to see the man show that loyalty in church when he plans to preach this Sunday at the Little Rock Baptist Church. "I think he is very serious about this, and I think Detroiters need to hear the new Kwame," said Rev. Jim Holley.

The wide-ranging interview also mentioned that Kilpatrick plans to remarry. He originally had no plans to return to Detroit, but the people drew him back.

Michigan Democrats introduce police reform package

A 16-bill package was introduced in the Michigan legislature Tuesday that seeks to address police brutality and racial disparities. However, as one Republican noted, it was introduced without any conservative lawmakers sponsoring the bill - making the reform efforts an uphill climb.

The bill, which included a ban on chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and requires police to use body cameras, and permit citizens to sue police who use excessive force. One of the people in attendance during the bill's delivery was Tawanna Gordon, the cousin of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in Louisville last summer.

"We ask Michigan politicians to consider all the mothers in this country - Black and brown - who are not able to go back to normal after their loved one has had their life cut short due to police brutality and excessive use of force that is outdated. Normal does not exist for them anymore," Gordon said.

The Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee countered that chokeholds were not taught to police and the ability to sue them would discourage those who want to join. "When one or two or three bad instances…define law enforcement to a national and state audience, then I think we've really lost perspective," said Rep. Graham Filler.

Detroit lawmaker receiving more death threats

A Democrat from Detroit who has been on the receiving end of death threats and harassing messages before says she is again receiving them. They're "laced with racist and misogynistic language" that has prompted an investigation by law enforcement.

"This is nothing new. This is the same hate and violence Black Americans have faced for generations," Rep. Cynthia Johnson said. "This is the same sexist vitriol endured by women in power throughout history. These are the same manipulative tactics used by perpetrators of domestic violence to belittle victims into submission.

Johnson was on the tail end of threats after she spoke during a hearing when Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, testified in front of the Michigan legislature about false allegations about election theft.

The suspect behind those previous threats, Michael Varrone, was arraigned on two counts of a false report or threat of terrorism and one count of false report of a bomb threat.

Struggling with endometriosis

A debilitating disease that targets women and the tissue that lines their uterus is common enough, yet treatment is so rare.

That's the discovery that Danie Leonard has made after several doctor visits yielded very little progress after she developed issues in her pelvis in 2007. "I find myself curled up crying," she said. "You can't sleep on your side, you can't sleep on your back. You can't stand up fully. I mean, I have kind of poor posture still, because you know, it's just it's so uncomfortable.

Leonard, who works at a Dearborn animal shelter, initially found support and resources online. Both she and doctors have determined a hysterectomy and excision surgery to cut away the tissue that surrounds her bowels and bladder.

But surgery came with complications and she is still recovering in the hospital. She wants her story to reach as many women as possible due to the 10% chance that one suffers from the disease. A Beaumont doctor will be in the studio Wednesday with more commentary on it.

Dangerous night driving in Metro Detroit

In addition to the double fatal crash Wednesday morning, there were multiple other crashes reported throughout the night.

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-94 in Romulus after a driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway struck a car head-on. The at-fault driver was killed in the crash, while the passengers in the other car - a 19-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Clinton Township police are investigating the fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a 2012 Ford F-150 around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking in the roadway of Gratiot when a 58-year-old male walked into its path. The driver of the truck stopped and with another bystander performed CPR. The pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Warren also had its own difficulties last night after a man traveling near the intersection of Mound and Martin swerved to avoid a car making a U-turn in the intersection and crashed into a gas station. No one was hurt.

What else we're watching

Remember the Defund the Police narrative that beat the drum of summer 2020? Attorney General Dana Nessel made her thoughts known Tuesday when she said "I think it's the worst idea I've ever heard. I think that if you want the best police officers patrolling our streets as possible, you pay them." Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell, who opted against running for another term last election, says he is recovering after narrowly surviving state IV renal cancer. A highly elaborate THC extraction lab was discovered in Clinton Township that was decontaminated by a hazmat team Tuesday. If it had exploded, it would have destroyed the garage it was in and damaged neighboring residences. A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening public officials and will serve probation. The Attorney General announced a 63-year-old man from Clare County had been charged with three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider State police are investigating a report of a suicidal man currently on Belle Isle. Troopers were dispatched to the location early Wednesday morning to search for the subject.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

More muggy conditions on the way with temperatures quickly climbing in the morning to the mid-80s before some rain and some early-evening thunderstorms will cool things off by 9 p.m.

Automakers rejoice, bill that boosts semiconductor production passes Senate

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Tuesday that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China.

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that unites both parties in Congress. That’s a rarity in an era of division as pressure grows on Democrats to change Senate rules to push past Republican opposition and gridlock.

Advertisement

The centerpiece of the bill is a $50 billion emergency allotment to the Commerce Department to stand up semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously authorized by Congress. The bill’s overall cost would increase spending by about $250 billion with most of the spending occurring in the first five years.