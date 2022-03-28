Downriver police practice how to respond to school shootings during training in Taylor

While students are on spring break, police are using Taylor High School to train.

Downriver police officers practiced active shooter drills at the school Tuesday to learn how to properly respond to a school shooting.

"Our goal is to get every Downriver officer into this school, so that we all are on the exact same page," said Lt. Nick Hill, with Taylor police. "I’d rather be prepared and have our officers prepared than going into something and having no idea what to expect or what to do."

This active shooter training happens four times a year.

"It’s very scary. This is real life and these are the worst of the worst possible examples that we could think of or come up with. That’s why we are here training for it and trying to get used to it and be comfortable with it before we have to face those things in real life," said Morgan Gardocki, with the Wyandotte Police Department.

The training comes just months after the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead in Oakland County.

"This can happen anywhere a mall an office building. It doesn’t have to be a school, it can be anywhere that’s why we do this training," Hill said.