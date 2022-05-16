The annual food truck bonanza in downtown Detroit is back on the menu this week with more than 80 vendors open for business.

Downtown Street Eats rolls back into Detroit this week, beginning on May 16. The program goes on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Considered Michigan's largest food truck rally, some 2,500 people come every day. This will be the program's 10th season in Detroit.

"Food is an important part of how we celebrate our shared and unique cultural identities and the Downtown Street Eats program is an environment where businesses can thrive and express themselves while serving a broad range of visitors," said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the DDP.

In addition to the dozens of food truck options, each day features a special lineup of meal options. Here's what's on the list for the next five days:

Monday, May 16 – Lemonade & Beyond + Los Dos Amigos + Smoke Ring BBQ + Stix & Stone Pizza

Tuesday, May 17 – Little Brothers Burgers + B.L. Ellis Catering + House of Mac + Impasto

Wednesday, May 18 – Lemonade & Beyond + Los Dos Amigos

Thursday, May 19 – Rolling Stone Wood Fired Pizza

Friday, May 20 – House of Mac + Little Brothers Burgers + Los Dos Amigos

This is the first food truck event in Detroit since the city expanded where they can operate. It also restricts vendors from selling food in some areas.

A full list of food truck events scheduled this summer can be found here.

The food trucks can be found at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade.