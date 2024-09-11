DPD Police Chief James White applies to lead Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

article

A little over three years after James White assumed the role of Detroit police chief, the city's top cop is exploring moving to a job more focused on mental health.

White confirmed Wednesday that he has applied to be the CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN). The organization provides mental health care to people in Detroit and around Wayne County. Outreach efforts includes mobile crisis units, a 24-hour help Hotline, and more.

"It’s an extremely important role at a critical time for Detroit and Wayne County. We continue to have a mental health crisis in our community that needs to be addressed at multiple levels," White said.

White was named Detroit police chief in August 2021 after then-chief James Craig left the department. During his tenure, he has repeatedly discussed the mental health crises his officers come across daily.

In May 2021, when he was serving as interim chief, White said that mental illness is "a disease that victimizes our community," noting that police "cannot arrest our way through mental illness."

Under his leadership, the department has expanded its critical incident team with the addition of 15 more officers to handle mental health calls to 911 with a trained mental health professional.

"I look forward to a competitive process and want to respect the process by not saying anything further at this time. As the process continues, I am fully committed to serving as Detroit’s Police Chief," White said.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.