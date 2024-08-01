1-on-1 with Police Chief James White: Reviewing Detroit's mid-year crime data

article

Detroit's top cop, Police Chief James White, says the department's policing strategy for the city is proving to be effective.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 2, White discussed crime statistics and progress halfway through 2024.

The data may be surprising, especially after a string of summer shootings in Detroit – including a mass shooting on July 7 that killed two people and injured 19 others on the east side.

Several illegal block parties have gotten out of control, which led to a crackdown by Detroit police.

"We're not trying to stop grandma's barbecue, we're trying to stop illegal parties in the middle of the street that go beyond 10 p.m.," White said.

