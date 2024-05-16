Driver accused of using cell phone at time of fatal Macomb County crash

A driver was using her cell phone when she ran a red light and caused a fatal crash earlier this year, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old from Riley was on M-53 when she ran the light at 32 Mile around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 12, hitting the passenger side of a Jeep on 32 Mile.

A 63-year-old woman had to be extradited from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The woman who caused the crash was also hurt; she was hospitalized for two days.

The sheriff's office said the at-fault driver admitted to holding her phone while using its GPS at the time of the crash. Authorities announced Wednesday that the prosecutors office authorized a reckless driving causing death charge against her. The sheriff's office has not named the woman yet.

"This tragedy could have been prevented had the suspect not been engaged in activity on her phone," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Once again, I encourage everyone to please put your phone down while driving. Focus on the road. Follow the law and remain hands free while driving."