Driver caught after hitting pedestrian in Madison Heights, fleeing scene

A driver is in custody after a pedestrian crash that killed a man Wednesday in Madison Heights.

Police said the 32-year-old man hit the 40-year-old victim on Dequindre just south of 12 Mile around 10 p.m. The driver was later located in Warren and arrested, while the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More information is expected once the driver is arraigned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-585-2100.

