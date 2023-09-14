Driver caught after hitting pedestrian in Madison Heights, fleeing scene
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is in custody after a pedestrian crash that killed a man Wednesday in Madison Heights.
Police said the 32-year-old man hit the 40-year-old victim on Dequindre just south of 12 Mile around 10 p.m. The driver was later located in Warren and arrested, while the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
More information is expected once the driver is arraigned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-585-2100.