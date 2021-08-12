Driver follows victim off Lodge after freeway shooting, fires at him again

Police are investigating after a road rage shooting Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was driving 50 mph in the right lane on the northbound side of the freeway near Glendale around 3:45 p.m. The victim told police he passed the vehicle. When he did, the suspect swerved at him.

The victim told police the suspect was then behind him when he heard what sounded like a battery hitting his vehicle. The victim exited at westbound Davison. Police said the suspect followed him, ran the stop sign at the Davison ramp, ran the traffic light on Rosa Parks, and got next to the victim before firing another round into the vehicle.

Police said the shooter then turned the wrong way on 14th Street, a one-way street, and fled. No one was injured.

The shooter is described as black with a light complexion. He is in his 30s or 40s and was driving a black Hyundai.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

The shooting is the second on the Lodge Freeway this week. Another shooting happened early Monday near Davison.

