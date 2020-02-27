Driver in Detroit I-94 donut stunt gets 1 year probation

article

A 22-year-old man who has been the only one to face charges in a series of stunt driving around Detroit was sentenced Thursday.

Devin Cronk took a plea deal on one count of disturbing the peace. In exchange, a charge of reckless driving was dismissed. He was given a year's probation.

He turned himself in to police several days after the joyride in question happened the night of Sunday, Dec. 22 on I-94. A Camaro was doing donuts in the middle of the interstate while other vehicles blocked traffic. Police said the incident lasted between 10 to 15 minutes.

Authorities determined Cronk had been the driver of the Camaro.

This reminded many of a similar incident that happened this past summer, in which someone did donuts on the Lodge Freeway. The person recording that video infamously shouted, 'We on the Lodge with it!'

Since then, a car club with stunt driving has popped up every weekend or so in different locations across Detroit. ATV drivers sometimes join in the mix.

Earlier this month, Cronk himself was seen on video behind the wheel at one of the gatherings, despite his pending charges.

The group behind this goes by TSNLS, which is an acronym for Turnt [expletive] No Lame [expletive].

Detroit police chief James Craig has said he's working to find legal space for these stunt drivers.

"Sunday Fun Days," as Chief Craig is calling them, "I have to devote all my resources, an air ship, and I should be out dealing with crime."

He believes it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

Meanwhile, Cronk is also accused in another viral street-racing stunt. That case is still pending.

He's also been sentenced to 65 days' in Wayne County jail for a separate case, in which he was convicted of an assault at a New Year's Eve hotel party in Livonia.