Driver records himself hitting bicyclist • Primary election day • Mom of 2 killed in drunk driving crash

Polls are open across Michigan for the primary election.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. As long as someone is in line at their polling location before 8 p.m., they can still cast a ballot.

From Congress to the legislature, to county commissioners and sheriff, people will cast votes in their chosen party's primary in Michigan on Tuesday. The only seat that voters won't be casting a ballot in this primary is for president.

While the process will look mostly the same, there are a few key differences between voting in a primary and in the general election - which is in November.

Featured article

Driver records himself hitting bicyclist

A bicyclist suffered two broken legs when a driver recorded himself running the victim down. If that isn't bad enough, the driver posted the video to Instagram.

It happened on Thursday in the area of Edgewood near Isham in Detroit. Police said they do not believe it was an accident.

"I think they have no conscience and don't care," said Randall Cousins, a fellow bicyclist.

Police said they believe the driver had no other motive other than posting the video to social media.

"I've seen people hit by a car, but there's usually some kind of motive," said Detroit Police Commander John Svec of the seventh precinct. "This one appears to be just for social media."

The suspect is still on the run, and his social media accounts have been wiped clean. Police have warrants to search these accounts as they continue to look for the driver.

"He's not gonna get away with it," Svec said.

Featured article

Mom of 2 killed in drunk driving crash

Melissa Oberc, 54, and her 30-year-old son Matthew were driving in Sterling Heights early Sunday when a suspected drunk driver slammed into them, killing Melissa.

The crash at 15 Mile and Van Dyke caused both Melissa's Ford F-150 and the suspect's Dodge Charger to catch on fire. Matthew suffered third-degree burns and other injuries in the crash that killed his mother, who also has another child.

"A F-150 was stopped at the traffic light at southbound Van Dyke, near 15 Mile, just sitting there and ultimately a Dodge Charger, also traveling south, rear ended the F-150 at a high rate of speed," said Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli. "Must have punctured the gas line or something. Fuel spilled on the ground, and ultimately ignited and ended up catching the F-150 on fire."

The suspected drunk driver, Daitjuan Austin, is now charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Featured article

Study estimates wildfire smoke killed 169 people in Michigan

Approximately 169 people died last year from smoke-related illnesses in Michigan, a new study on 2023 mortality during wildfire season estimates.

Last year's summer in metro Detroit and around Michigan was marked by hazy skies and thick smoke from wildfires in Canada. At times, Detroit's air quality was the worst in the world due to severe smoke.

The impact from the smoke was outlined in a new interactive map that reveals Southeast Michigan was among the worst-hit in the country.

With wildfires growing in recent years, researchers are increasingly focused on the subsequent smoke and its threat to the public. Their studies show it's not the fire that defines the emergency, but the smoke.

In addition to spreading further than fire, the smoke may have more than just carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

Featured article

Suspect in Melvindale officer's murder due in court

The man accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said last month is due in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

Michael Lopez, 44, was charged with murder of a police officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons charges after the July 21 fatal shooting. He is charged as a four-time habitual offender.

Lopez will appear in Lincoln Park's 25th District Court on Tuesday morning.

The case was moved out of 24th District Court in Melvindale after Judge Richard Page became emotional during Lopez's arraignment.

At the arraignment, the judge said the court held a moment of silence for Said earlier that week. Page also said that the 24th District Court rearranged its schedule to attend the fallen officer's funeral.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Today will be rainy and much cooler than it's been.

What else we're watching

Kamala Harris' VP pick accepts

According to a source, Vice President Kamala Harris has picked her running mate as she seeks the presidency, and that person has accepted.

In the two weeks since President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race for the White House and endorsed Harris for President, speculation has run rampant about who the Harris campaign would pick as her running mate.

According to a FOX 2 source in the White House, Harris has made her selection and has had a conversation with her running mate – who has accepted the offer.

The White House source, who spoke with FOX 2's Roop Raj on a condition of anonymity, was not informed of who Harris had selected. However, they were told to prepare for four individuals as the finalists.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

However, that list of four was narrowed even further later in the day to just two: Shapiro and Walz with an announcement expected to be sent via text to supporters as early as Monday evening.