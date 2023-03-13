Driver shot at after crash • Wayne State announces free tuition • Lawmakers host town halls for DTE customers

A crash led to a shooting Sunday on the Southfield Freeway.

Two drivers crashed on the freeway near I-96 in Detroit and got into an argument before one of the drivers left, while the other driver had a relative come to wait with them for a tow truck. That driver was sitting in their relative's vehicle when police say the driver who left came back and started shooting into the vehicle, hitting the relative in the arm

The suspect fled after the shooting. Police were able to recover several 9mm shell casings from the scene.

"This is two people becoming involved in a crash and then not being able to de-escalate the conversation afterward," said F/Lt Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer. "And as we see too often, one returns and cowardly uses a gun to settle a simple traffic crash."

Lawmakers hosting town halls after power outages

DTE customers will have a chance to share their thoughts after widespread power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of people.

Sen. Jim Runestad will host a town hall for members of the 23rd Senate District from 5-6:15 p.m. at the Commerce Township Hall at 2009 Township Dr. in Commerce Township. Runestad said officials from DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have been invited.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will host a town hall from 6-8 p.m. at Westland City Hall at 36300 Warren Rd. in Westland. The Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition and We the People Michigan will be at the event, along with the Westland mayor and city council members.

These large power outages and discussions about them come as DTE makes its case for why the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) should approve a rate increase for the company.

Featured article

Gun bills coming in Michigan after MSU shooting

After two school shootings in a year and a half, gun bills are coming in Michigan.

Democrats are expected to bring a sweeping 11-bill gun safety package before the Michigan Legislature this week, emboldened by their sweeping victories in statewide elections in November that gave them legislative control. Responding to two mass school shootings in 15 months, the party’s leaders say it is only the beginning of gun reform in the state.

"Nothing is off the table," said Democratic state Sen. Rosemary Bayer, who leads the firearm safety caucus. "But every state has a culture. So I think we’re trying to be conscious of Michigan and how we do things."

The package aims to establish safe storage laws, universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws. Lawmakers will consider the package less than three years after protesters armed with guns entered the statehouse.

Featured article

Shirtless man running from crime scene hit, killed

A man stole from a vehicle then fled the scene on foot early Sunday in Redford.

The 33-year-old Detroit man, who was shirtless, ran onto I-96, where he was hit as he tried to escape across the freeway near Inkster Road around 3:30 a.m.

Callers told police the man was fleeing from a larceny when he was struck. The driver who hit him stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

Featured article

Wayne State announces free tuition for some students

Some students starting their college career at Wayne State University this year can get their education for free.

The Wayne State Guarantee program will combine federal, state, and other WSU scholarships and grants, so eligible students will pay nothing out-of-pocket.

Pell Grant-eligible Michigan residents, as well as most families who earn $70,000 or less and have $50,000 or less in assets, have the chance to attend the university with no out-of-pocket expenses. This will be confirmed through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which must be completed yearly.

According to the school, the award is open to first-year students starting in fall 2023. Students will have the chance to renew it, given they meet certain requirements.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Some isolated areas of Southeast Michigan could see up to three inches of snow, while the rest will have 2 inches or fewer. After the snow and cold start the week, things warm up.

What else we're watching

US and South Korea hold drills as North Korea test-fires missiles from submarine

The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint exercises in years Monday while North Korea said it tested submarine-fired cruise missiles in an apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea’s launches Sunday signal the country likely will conduct provocative weapons testing during the U.S.-South Korean drills that are expected to run for 11 days. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel rivals’ "frantic war preparation moves."

North Korea’s increasing nuclear threats, along with concerns about China’s ambitions, is pushing the United States to beef up its Asian alliances. In the past year, North Korea has been steadily expanding its nuclear arsenal, as China and Russia repeatedly blocked U.S.-led efforts to toughen sanctions on the North despite its barrage of banned missile tests.