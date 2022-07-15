Driver shot at by tailgater on Southfield Freeway

article

A driver told police a suspect was tailgating him before shooting at him on the Southfield Freeway on Thursday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving home from work in Plymouth at 9:35 p.m. He got on southbound Southfield Freeway from I-96 then noticed a vehicle was tailgating him near Joy Road.

Read Next: Road rage shooting sends man to the hospital, shuts down Gratiot

The victim told police the tailgating driver pulled next to him, so he sped up then heard a bang. He said he got off the freeway at Michigan Avenue while the other vehicle kept going on the freeway.

Police said the victim stopped at Harbor Freight in Dearborn, where he found a bullet hole in his front passenger side door.

The shooting remains under investigation.