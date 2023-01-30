Driver shot inside vehicle on Rawsonville in Van Buren Township

A man was shot while inside his vehicle in Van Buren Township on Monday morning.

Police said the 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the area of Rawsonville and Grove, near the border of Ypsilanti Township around 6:45 a.m. He is listed as stable at a hospital.

The shooter, a 35-year-old Monroe County man, was arrested at his home a short time later.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other, and the suspect targeted the man. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-699-8930.