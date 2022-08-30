What to do if a traffic light is out after Southeast Michigan storm
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You may encounter some traffic lights out Tuesday, as areas across Southeast Michigan are dealing with power outages following Monday evening's storm.
If a traffic signal is out, there are laws for how to handle dark lights.
In Michigan, a traffic signal that is out is treated as a four-way stop.
So, treat an intersection without a working light the same way you would treat an intersection with four stop signs: vehicles at each side of the intersection take turns going, beginning with whoever was there first.
The law used to say to follow right-of-way rules when approaching a traffic light that is out, but that changed back in 2018.