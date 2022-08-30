What to do if a traffic light is out after Southeast Michigan storm

article

You may encounter some traffic lights out Tuesday, as areas across Southeast Michigan are dealing with power outages following Monday evening's storm.

If a traffic signal is out, there are laws for how to handle dark lights.

In Michigan, a traffic signal that is out is treated as a four-way stop.

So, treat an intersection without a working light the same way you would treat an intersection with four stop signs: vehicles at each side of the intersection take turns going, beginning with whoever was there first.

The law used to say to follow right-of-way rules when approaching a traffic light that is out, but that changed back in 2018.

