DTE rate hike hearing • Rochester Hills Hollywood Markets loses lease • Redford shooting investigation

Customers are invited to share their thoughts as the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) considers approving another DTE electricity rate hike.

Earlier this year, DTE filed a request to increase rates by $456.4 million annually. The request came just months after the utility company received a $368 million increase from a previous rate case last year. Michigan currently has the ninth-highest energy rates in the country.

"This latest rate hike request from DTE is, frankly, absurd in both the astounding dollars and obnoxious timing — requesting yet another $450 million not even four months since their last rate hike was approved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release after the request was made.

DTE CEO Joi Harris said the company wants to make improvements to limit the length of outages.

When asked about the recently increased outage credit that power companies must pay customers, she said, "Our goal is to not have to pay that out ever."

"We want to make sure we are building a reliable grid and that we're restoring our customers in the event of a major storm in a timely fashion.

The MPSC hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at Mumford High School at 17525 Wyoming in Detroit.

Rochester Hills Hollywood Markets loses lease

A beloved grocery store in Rochester Hills says it is being forced out after the building landlord decided not to renew its lease.

"Nothing illegal. He’s a capitalist and he bought the center legally and he's going to do what he has to do," Hollywood Markets owner Andy Welch said.

When Hollywood Markets is out in January, Meijer will be moving in, Welch said.

"I’ve lived in Rochester all my life. My parents live here. We have so many friends and relatives that are just absolutely crushed," he said.

Some customers say the area doesn't need another Meijer store, while the grocery chain said it "could help address some unmet needs in this part of Rochester Hills."

This closure does not impact Hollywood's other Metro Detroit locations.

Redford shooting investigation

Witnesses say children were running from a Redford Township home screaming after a shooting Tuesday night.

Details are sparse, but those in the 20400 block of Lexington described a chaotic scene around 7 p.m. A witness said she was driving on the street when she heard a gunshot and called 911.

That witness said she saw a group of children run out of the house yelling.

Sources said a relative shot someone inside the home. It isn't clear if the shooting victim is an adult or child, as police have not confirmed what happened.

"We heard (and) we saw a lot of commotion," said one person who lives in the area. "It was a car full of people over there, and then we drove in our driveway, and then I called the police, and all from there police came, and the guy started running, and the police were running, and they got him."

Tailgate canceled after fatal shooting

After two men were killed at a Detroit Lions tailgate in Eastern Market over the weekend, the next scheduled event has been canceled.

The usually bustling area will be quiet on Sept. 30 when the Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks.

"Out of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided to cancel our tailgating event on Monday, September 30th. We will use the time to work with DPD toward putting necessary safeguards in place. In addition, we are working toward establishing the Eastern Market campus as a ‘weapon free zone’ going forward," Eastern Market said in a statement.

Police said gunfire erupted near Shed 6 during a fight after the Lions game on Sunday. Two men died, including Rayshawn Palmer, who appears to have been trying to intervene in the fight when he was shot.

"Based on the video that I saw, he went out as a hero," Palmer's sister Delly said.

Berkley moves to ban carnivals

After fights two years in a row at the beloved Berkley Days, the city is moving to ban carnivals.

The city council adopted a resolution this week that would have staff enact an ordinance to outlaw events that typically include rides and games, the city's communication director said. In the coming days, the city council is expected to define what exactly a carnival is, which will provide more clarity on what the ordinance is prohibiting.

While events in Berkley are the target of the ordinance, the move is also in response to violence that has been reported at other large gatherings, including at the Michigan State Fair where a teenager died from a shooting in the parking lot of the Suburban Collection Showcase.

Police say public safety is the No. 1 priority at these events and Berkley police say that’s why they support the resolution to help end the violence.

"In the last couple of years, there's been large crowds growing and teenagers fighting," said Lt. Andrew Hatfield, with the police department. "A lot of them filming it on their phones."

In addition to police, the Berkley Days Committee Chairperson also supports the new rule.

"This decision was not made lightly, but after careful consideration, we believe it is in the best interest of our community - including its residents, business owners, and public safety personnel," said Denise Downen in a statement.

The day may be different, but the forecast is the same - sun and temps in the 80s.

Kamala Harris condemns Trump's rhetoric at NABJ event

Kamala Harris returned to battleground Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a visit to Philadelphia, the sight of her first face-to-face encounter with Donald Trump.

The vice president sat down with the National Association of Black Journalists at 2:30 p.m. for an interview at WHYY in Old City.

The "in-person conversation"occurred across the street from the National Constitution Center, where Harris and Trump faced in their first presidential debate last week.

Harris was interviewed by a panel of NABJ members during the live-streamed event.

"As we have always stated, NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization," NABJ President Ken Lemon told WHYY. "Just as we demonstrated during our Convention interview with former President Trump, this event will not be a campaign rally but will be handled with respect to journalistic principles."