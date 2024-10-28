Early voting in Michigan: SOS to provide update on weekend turnout

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson plans to discuss how the first weekend of statewide early voting went on Monday morning.

Benson said over the weekend that more than 145,000 voters cast their ballots on Saturday alone. Around 100,000 more ballots were cast on Sunday.

Early voting is new for Michiganders; this year was the first time it was offered statewide after voters approved a measure adding it to the state constitution in 2022. It differs from absentee voting, where voters fill out a ballot at home and submit it via mail, drop box, or to their clerk's office. When early voting, a voter can visit a polling place like they would on election day and fill out a ballot that they then place in a tabulator.

All municipalities must offer at least nine days of early voting, though cities have the option to allow up to 29 days of early in-person voting. Early voting in Detroit, for instance, began on Oct. 19.

"I’m thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard," Benson said after Saturday's big turnout. "We’re starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don’t just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what’s most convenient for you."

Who is allowed to vote early in Michigan?

Any registered voter in the state has the right to vote early in person at an early voting site.

Early voting sites don’t offer voter registration in person unless they are at a clerk’s office or a clerk’s satellite office.

The Michigan Secretary of State recommends you register to vote prior to visiting an early voting site.

Early voting locations