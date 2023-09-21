Eastern Market Brewing announces new venture at former site of Founders Detroit Taproom

article

The now-shuttered Founders Brewing Co. location is being replaced with more craft beer, this time from Eastern Market Brewing Co.

EMBC announced its newest venture, "Elephant & Co." on Thursday.

The new location at 456 Charlotte St. is expected to open in 2024 once brewing permits are approved. It will feature self-serve beer taps, Detroit-style pizza, coffee, and Dooped Donuts.

"Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark. We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer," said Dayne Bartscht, managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Before brewing permits are approved, EMBC plants to use a space while they wait. Look for more details about an Oct. 27 fundraising event in partnership with their new landlords, Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit, where all proceeds will be donated to local charities.

EMBC also plans to rebrand Lincoln Tap in Royal Oak as an "Elephant & Co." and start testing concepts there, including Detroit-style pizza and barrel-aged beers.

Other spots where EMBC beer can be found include its Eastern Market and its sister location, Ferndale Project.

