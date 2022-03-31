Eastern Market Brewing Co. releasing RESIST Anti-Imperial Stout beer to raise money for Ukraine

article

Eastern Market Brewing Co. will tap a beer this weekend that will help people in Ukraine.

Proceeds from RESIST Anti-Imperial Stout will be donated to UNICEF, an organization that helps children around the world. In the spirit of Ukraine, the beer has beetroot in it to give the brew a borscht-inspired taste.

The release event Saturday at 3 p.m. will have shirts from Ukrainian-American owned apparel company Sunflower Sunrise Co., jewelry from Viktoria's Handmade, and food from The Potato Bar. Adrian from 313.FM will DJ the event.

The brewery is often involved with the community and charities. Last week, it released With Her, a beer brewed in collaboration with Fermenta, the Southeast Michigan Pink Boots Society, and Detroit Girls Pint Out on International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day.

That beer raises money for Alternatives For Girls, a nonprofit that provides support, shelter, and other resources to women and girls in need.