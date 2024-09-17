Eastern Market cancels Lions tailgate for next home game after deadly shooting

There will be no football tailgate held at Eastern Market for the next Lions home game on September 30th.

That night Detroit plays the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Ford Field. It comes after a double-fatal shooting near Shed 6 on Sunday, after a fight broke out leading to gunfire.

One person is in custody for the shooting and charges are expected.

"I think they should do whatever they need to, to make the environment as safe as possible," said Michael Love of Southfield. "It’s kind of unfortunate because that’s a good time for a lot of people."

The Eastern Market Corporation officially announced the cancelation Tuesday in a statement which reads in part:

"Out of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided to cancel our tailgating event on Monday, September 30th. We will use the time to work with DPD toward putting necessary safeguards in place. In addition, we are working toward establishing the Eastern Market campus as a "weapon free zone" going forward."

"I’m all for it I don’t see why you need one in here," said Love.

"To me this is for everybody," said Arnold Woods, a vendor. "(It's) a family zone, there's kids, so just don't bring your weapons around where kids are."

Following the pause on September 30th, market officials say they will resume the tailgating tradition for the remainder of the season after "enacting additional and significant security protocols."

But vendors and shop owners near the market say canceling the tailgating event cancels their profits.

"To cancel tailgate brings lots of people to eastern market which is good for businesses so canceling it may wrong decision," said Stone Washington, a shop owner. "I think Implementing more security, more police may be the better option."

"Canceling something because of a tragedy like that hurts the city more than it helps," said Peter Souza. "We can’t be held hostage by tragedies that are hurting us we have to move forward."



