Eastpointe Foot Locker shooting: Brother, sister due in court

article

The Brief Lakylia and Dejuan Taylor have preliminary exams scheduled Friday after a deadly shooting outside a Foot Locker in Eastpointe in May. Two people were shot and killed and two wounded during a fight outside a Foot Locker in May. Lakylia is accused of pulling the trigger, while Dejaun allegedly fled with the weapon and magazines after.



A brother and sister charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside an Eastpointe Foot Locker are due in court Friday morning for their preliminary examinations.

Lakylia Taylor and Dejuan Taylor were in court last month for their prelims, but the hearings were adjourned because a victim in the shooting was still hospitalized and could not make it.

The backstory:

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Dejuan was with his sister in the parking lot of a Foot Locker on Eight Mile around 2:50 p.m. May 3 when they got into an argument with another group of people that they knew. This argument turned physical, and Dejuan was taken to the ground by the other group.

Lucido said someone in the group that was fighting was armed, so Lakylia ran to get her gun. She allegedly shot at the group, killing two people and wounding another person from that group. Taylor was also wounded.

Afterward, Dejaun allegedly took a gun and some magazines that were on the ground near one of the injured people and fled with Lakylia.

Dejuan, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence, firearms larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, and larceny less than $200, while Lakylia, 19, is facing second-degree murder, felony firearms, assault with attempt to do murder, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon charges.