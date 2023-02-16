Employee accused of putting camera in bathroom at Van Buren Township gym

An employee at a Van Buren Township gym allegedly put a camera in the women's bathroom, police said.

A woman was in the bathroom at Anytime Fitness at 11780 Belleville Rd. around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 when she saw that a ceiling tile was moved. She found a cell phone in the ceiling and brought it to management.

Police said the woman said it appeared management was involved, so she took the cell phone back and contacted police. While this was happening, an employee accused of putting the phone in the ceiling left the gym from a back door.

Read Next: Train derailment reported in Van Buren Township

According to police, they determined that the phone belonged to an Ypsilanti man. Police are still investigating the phone and will submit their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.