Ethan Crumbley decision on staying in Oakland County Jail expected early this week

The judge in the Ethan Crumbley case is expected to to issue a ruling on whether to keep the accused Oxford High School shooter in the Oakland County Jail.

Judge Kwamé Rowe is expected to issue his ruling on where Crumbley should be held while he awaits trial in the Nov. 30 tragedy early this week, possibly on Monday.

MORE: Ethan Crumbley's journal entries laid out teen's shooting plan, path toward his 'dark side'

Crumbley was in court for a hearing last week on whether the teen should be transferred out of Oakland County jail and into the juvenile detention center.

Under Michigan law, minors held in adult facilities must be evaluated every month by a judge. The first evaluation happened on Jan. 21 to determine if the adult facility is still appropriate. The January hearing was brief while the February hearing went for close to three hours as the prosecution and defense questioned witnesses regarding Crumbley's custody in the adult facility.

During the hearing, we learned details about his education access while in jail and more including his commissary funds.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with the murder of four students, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17. According to authorities, Crumbley shot and killed the four students with a 9 mm Sig Sauer.

Following the hearing last Tuesday, Rowe said a ruling must be issued in writing, and he said he would be done early this week.

The teen's descent into what he described as his "dark side" was outlined in 21 pages of the 15-year-old's journal, which was found in the bathroom Ethan allegedly entered then exited before he started shooting others.

The Oakland County Prosecutor cited Crumbley's ‘adoration' of Adolph Hitler, Jeffrey Dahmer, and the Parkland shooter in her argument that Crumbley is more sophisticated than most 15-year-olds.

"To place this defendant with other at-risk juveniles who are presumably the same age as his victims would be contrary to the rehabilitation of those at children's village and pose a potential risk of harm to their safety," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington said.

Prior to the shooting at Oxford High School, Washington said Crumbley described in detail his plan for the shooting.

RELATED: James and Jennifer Crumbley to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

"In his journal, he described the type of gun he needed, who his first victim would be, and ultimately he expressed that he would surrender so that he could witness the pain and suffering that the caused," she said.

His attorney, Michele Loftin, argued that Crumbley's charges are serious but he still has rights and deserves to not live in isolation at the Oakland County Jail.

RELATED: Ethan Crumbley told friend prior to Oxford shooting: Parents 'make me feel like I’m the problem'

"I do not think that is enough to argue that he is not being isolated," she said. "He interacts with a counselor or caseworker for minutes each day. The Oakland County Jail is not equipped for handling juveniles in respect to any kind of activity."

"Although he is educated and a very bright young man, I still think the appropriate place for him is the Children's Village," Loftin said.

Loftin also argued that Crumbley has no prior history or criminal charges and that his time at the jail has shown that he can follow instructions.

Read: Parents ignored signs of violence for months before shooting, prosecutor says

"When he was placed at the jail, as a precautionary measure, he was placed on constant watch. They wanted to establish a baseline for his behavior. We also heard that he was taken off of constant watch. If Mr. Crumbley was someone who did not follow directions, did not follow orders, I would assume that he would still be on constant watch," she said.

Loftin said there have been no issues of misbehavior while at the jail and that he is a very smart kid but that shouldn't be used against him in this decision.

Advertisement

"We have been able to visit him, I think between the three of us, probably close to 20 times. Has he adjusted to life in the jail? He has. Do I think that that's the best place for him? I absolutely do not," Loftin said.