Ex-Detroit airport boss found dead from apparent suicide prior to surrendering for 10-year prison sentence

A Commerce Township man and a former supervisor at the Detroit Metro Airport was found dead from an apparent suicide Friday morning, hours after he was supposed to report to federal prison for a bribery conviction.

James Warner's body was found in his home's garage in Commerce Township, an Oakland County court spokesman said. He was located by U.S. Marshals Service deputies.

Two sources previously confirmed with FOX 2 of the discovery of Warner's remains Friday morning. His body was taken to the Oakland County medical examiner's office.

Warner had been ordered to report to a prison in Milan for a 10-year prison sentence, following a conviction of taking bribes worth $6 million. The 2020 conviction included 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy to launder money, and obstruction of justice.

Warner had leveraged his position within the airport system to direct millions of dollars in contracts in exchange for kickbacks. The $6 million figure is one of the largest bribery convictions in U.S. history.

He was first indicted on the bribery charges in 2018 after the U.S. Attorney's Office says it seized more than $11 million in "dirty money" during the investigation.

From 2010-2014 Warner worked as a field inspector for the Wayne County Airport Authority and Federal investigators say he created false invoices and received more than five million dollars in kickbacks and bribes.

The contractors who provided bribes in exchange for the contracts also faced charges as a result of the investigation.

Warner had previously requested bond until his conviction, something that prosecutors argued against because the defendant might pose a danger to himself or others. He had previously struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts, read the response from the government.